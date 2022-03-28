"CODA" se llevó el Oscar a mejor película y Jane Campion a la mejor dirección +GANADORES

El film "CODA" se hizo este domingo con el Oscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por "The Power of the Dog"; en una edición dominada por "Dune" en las categorías técnicas.

La 94ª edición de los premios Oscar se llevó a cabo en el tradicional The Dolby Theatre, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California, al que se volvió después de un año en el que la pandemia del coronavirus no permitió la presencia de público.

A continuación le presentamos todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar:

"CODA" - MEJOR PELÍCULA

Jane Campion - MEJOR DIRECCIÓN, por "The Power of the Dog"

Jessica Chastain - MEJOR ACTRIZ, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Will Smith - MEJOR ACTOR, por "King Richard"

Ariana Debose - MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, por "West Side Story"

Troy Kotsur - MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, por "CODA"

"Encanto" - MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Kenneth Branagh - MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL, por "Belfast"

Siân Heder - MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO, por "CODA"

"Drive my Car" (Japón) - MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"No Time to Die", de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell - MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Hans Zimmer - MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL, por "Dune"

Joe Walker - MEJOR MONTAJE, por "Dune"

Greig Fraser - MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA, por "Dune"

"Dune" - MEJOR SONIDO Oscar

Jenny Beavan - MEJOR VESTUARIO, por "Cruella"

"The Windshield Wiper", de A. Mielgo y L. Sánchez - CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed - MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"Summer of soul" - MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"The Queen of Basketball" - MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

"Dune" - MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN.

"Dune" - MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES OSCAR

Información: EFE