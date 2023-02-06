Caraota Show

Harry Styles, Adele, Beyoncé y hasta Bad Bunny: La lista de ganadores de los Grammy 2023

Harry Styles logró este domingo el Grammy al álbum del año por «Harry’s House», en la 65 edición de estos premios que coronaron a Beyoncé como la artista con más gramófonos de la historia, al haber logrado 34 en toda su carrera.

Estos son los ganadores de los principales premios concedidos este domingo:

  • ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles

  • GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“About Damn Time”, de Lizzo

  • CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Just Like That”, de Bonnie Raitt

  • NUEVO ARTISTA

Samara Joy

  • ÁLBUM COUNTRY

“A Beautiful Time”, de Willie Nelson

  • ACTUACIÓN RAP

“The Heart Part 5”, de Kendrick Lamar

  • ACTUACIÓN POP INDIVIDUAL

“Easy On Me”, de Adele

  • ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles

  • ACTUACIÓN POP GRUPAL O EN DÚO

“Unholy”, de Sam Smith y Kim Petras

  • ÁLBUM R&B

“Black Radio III”, de Robert Glasper

  • MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

«Cuff It», de Beyoncé

  • ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

“Un Verano Sin Ti”, de Bad Bunny

  • ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

“Motomami”, de Rosalía

  • ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA DANCE / ELECTRÓNICA

«Renaissance», de Beyoncé

OTRAS CATEGORÍAS EN LOS GRAMMY

  • MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

“Pasieros”, de Rubén Blades y Boca Livre

  • MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO

“Pa’lla Voy”, de Marc Anthony

  • ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA

“Un Canto por México – El Musical”, Natalia Lafourcade

  • MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Encanto”

  • ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

“Fandango At The Wall In New York”, de Arturo O’Farrill y The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, interpretado por The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

  • ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL

“New Standards Vol. 1”, de Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens

  • MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL

“Linger Awhile”, de Samara Joy

  • MEJOR ACTUACIÓN CORAL

“Born”, dirigida por Donald Nally e interpretada por Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, James Reese y el grupo coral The Crossing.

  • MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

«All Too Well: The Short Film», de Taylor Swift

  • ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPÓRANEO

«Empire Central», de Snarky Puppy

 

