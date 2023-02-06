Harry Styles, Adele, Beyoncé y hasta Bad Bunny: La lista de ganadores de los Grammy 2023

Harry Styles logró este domingo el Grammy al álbum del año por «Harry’s House», en la 65 edición de estos premios que coronaron a Beyoncé como la artista con más gramófonos de la historia, al haber logrado 34 en toda su carrera.
Estos son los ganadores de los principales premios concedidos este domingo:
- ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles
- GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
“About Damn Time”, de Lizzo
- CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
“Just Like That”, de Bonnie Raitt
- NUEVO ARTISTA
Samara Joy
- ÁLBUM COUNTRY
“A Beautiful Time”, de Willie Nelson
- ACTUACIÓN RAP
“The Heart Part 5”, de Kendrick Lamar
- ACTUACIÓN POP INDIVIDUAL
“Easy On Me”, de Adele
- ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles
- ACTUACIÓN POP GRUPAL O EN DÚO
“Unholy”, de Sam Smith y Kim Petras
- ÁLBUM R&B
“Black Radio III”, de Robert Glasper
- MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
«Cuff It», de Beyoncé
- ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
“Un Verano Sin Ti”, de Bad Bunny
- ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
“Motomami”, de Rosalía
- ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA DANCE / ELECTRÓNICA
«Renaissance», de Beyoncé
OTRAS CATEGORÍAS EN LOS GRAMMY
- MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
“Pasieros”, de Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
- MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO
“Pa’lla Voy”, de Marc Anthony
- ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA
“Un Canto por México – El Musical”, Natalia Lafourcade
- MEJOR BANDA SONORA
“Encanto”
- ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
“Fandango At The Wall In New York”, de Arturo O’Farrill y The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, interpretado por The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
- ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL
“New Standards Vol. 1”, de Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens
- MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL
“Linger Awhile”, de Samara Joy
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN CORAL
“Born”, dirigida por Donald Nally e interpretada por Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, James Reese y el grupo coral The Crossing.
- MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
«All Too Well: The Short Film», de Taylor Swift
- ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPÓRANEO
«Empire Central», de Snarky Puppy