Harry Styles, Adele, Beyoncé y hasta Bad Bunny: La lista de ganadores de los Grammy 2023

Harry Styles logró este domingo el Grammy al álbum del año por «Harry’s House», en la 65 edición de estos premios que coronaron a Beyoncé como la artista con más gramófonos de la historia, al haber logrado 34 en toda su carrera.

Estos son los ganadores de los principales premios concedidos este domingo:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“About Damn Time”, de Lizzo

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Just Like That”, de Bonnie Raitt

NUEVO ARTISTA

Samara Joy

ÁLBUM COUNTRY

“A Beautiful Time”, de Willie Nelson

ACTUACIÓN RAP

“The Heart Part 5”, de Kendrick Lamar

ACTUACIÓN POP INDIVIDUAL

“Easy On Me”, de Adele

ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

“Harry’s House”, de Harry Styles

ACTUACIÓN POP GRUPAL O EN DÚO

“Unholy”, de Sam Smith y Kim Petras

ÁLBUM R&B

“Black Radio III”, de Robert Glasper

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

«Cuff It», de Beyoncé

ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

“Un Verano Sin Ti”, de Bad Bunny

ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

“Motomami”, de Rosalía

ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA DANCE / ELECTRÓNICA

«Renaissance», de Beyoncé

OTRAS CATEGORÍAS EN LOS GRAMMY

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

“Pasieros”, de Rubén Blades y Boca Livre

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO

“Pa’lla Voy”, de Marc Anthony

ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA

“Un Canto por México – El Musical”, Natalia Lafourcade

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Encanto”

ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

“Fandango At The Wall In New York”, de Arturo O’Farrill y The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, interpretado por The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL

“New Standards Vol. 1”, de Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL

“Linger Awhile”, de Samara Joy

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN CORAL

“Born”, dirigida por Donald Nally e interpretada por Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, James Reese y el grupo coral The Crossing.

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

«All Too Well: The Short Film», de Taylor Swift

ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPÓRANEO

«Empire Central», de Snarky Puppy