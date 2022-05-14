Los Bilboard se celebran este domingo 15May y The Weeknd quiere llenarse de premios +NOMINADOS

La prestigiosa revista Billboard tiene todo preparado para la celebración de sus Billboard Music Awards 2022 este domingo 15 de mayo, donde figura The Weeknd (Abel Jackson Tesfaye), como lo fue en la edición de 2021, como el artista con más nominaciones.

A The Weeknd, le siguen Drake y Doja Cat en la lista de más nominados, así como Olivia Rodrigo y Justin Bieber quienes intentaran llevarse más de un premio.

En la música latina, Bad Bunny, Karol G o Rauw Alejandro buscarán la gloria y los grupos mexicanos como Calibre 50, Eslabon Armado y Grupo Firme están compitiendo por una categoría.

El canal oficial de Billboard en Youtube será la principal forma de seguir los premios. En Estados Unidos la retransmisión correrá a cargo de la NBC, TNT y TNT Series en las plataformas americanas.

PRINCIPAL FAVORITO

The Weeknd parte como máximo nominado y favorito de la gala con 17 candidaturas en las principales categorías; incluyendo las seis que le ha proporcionado su remix de Save your tears con Ariana Grande. La principal rival del canadiense será Doja Cat, quien es la máxima artista femenina nominada; con 14 opciones a galardón.

NOMINADOS POR CATERGORÍA

Mejor Artista: Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd.

Mejor Nuevo Artista:Givon, Masked Wolf, Olivia Rodrigo, Pooh Shiesty y The Kid LAROI.

Mejor Artista Hombre: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X y The Weeknd.

Mejor Artista Mujer: Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift

Mejor Grupo/Duo: BTS, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Migos y Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Adele, Drake, Juice WRLD, Morgan Wallen y Taylor Swift.

Top Hot 100 Artist: Doja Cat, Drake, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo y The Weeknd.

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo y The Weeknd.

Top Song Sales Artist: Adele, BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran y Walker Hayes.

Top Radio Songs Artist: Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo y The Weeknd.

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo y The Weeknd.

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo y The Weeknd.

Mejor Tour: Eagles (Hotel California Tour), Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour), Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour), Harry Styles (Love on Tour) y The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour).

Mejor Artista R&B: Doja Cat, Givon, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Summer Walker y The Weeknd.

Mejor Artista Hombre de R&B: Givon, Khalid y The Weeknd.

Mejor Artista Mujer de R&B: Doja Cat, Summer Walker y SZA.

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM), Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) y Usher (The Vegas Residency).

Mejor Artista de Rap: Drake, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo y Polo G.

Mejor Artista Hombre de Rap: Drake, Juice WRLD Y Polo G.

Mejor Artista Mujer de Rap: Cardi B, Latto y Megan Thee Stallion.

Top Rap Tour:J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour), Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour) yOmarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Mejor Artista Country: Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift y Walker Hayes

Mejor Artista Hombre Country: Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs y Morgan Wallen.

Mejor Artista Mujer Country: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert y Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour), Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) y Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour).

Mejor Artista de Rock: Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin y Twenty One Pilots.

Top Rock Tour: Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour), Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) y The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour).

Mejor Artista Latino: Bad Bunny, Farruko, Kali Uchis, Karol G y Rauw Alejandro.

Mejor Artista Hombre Latino: Bad Bunny, Farruko y Rauw Alejandro.

Mejor Artista Mujer Latina: Kali Uchis, Karol G y Rosalía.

Mejor Grupo/Duo Latino: Calibre 50, Eslabon Armado y Grupo Firme.

Top Latin Tour: Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo), Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert) y Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour).

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Lady Gaga, Marshmello y Tiësto.

Top Christian Artist: Carrie Underwood, Elevation Worship, For King & Country, Lauren Daigle y Ye. Top Gospel Artist: CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music y Ye.

Top Billboard 200 Álbum: Adele - "30", Doja Cat "Planet Her", Drake - "Certified Lover Boy", Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album" y Olivia Rodrigo - "SOUR".

Mejor Banda Sonora; Arcane League of Legends, Encanto, In The Heights, Sing 2 y tick, tick...BOOM!

Top R&B Álbum: Doja Cat - "Planet Her", Givon - "When It's All Said and Done...Take Time", Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "An Evening With Silk Sonic", Summer Walker - "Still Over It" y The Weeknd - "Dawn FM".

Top Rap Álbum: Drake - "Certified Lover Boy", Moneybagg Yo - "A Gangsta's Pain", Rod Wave - "SoulFly", The Kid LAROI - "F*ck Love" y Ye - "Donda".

Top Country Álbum: Florida Georgia Line - "Life Rolls On", Lee Brice "Hey World", Taylor Swift - "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", Taylor Swift - "Red (Taylor's Version)" y Walker Hayes - "Country Stuff: The Album".

Top Rock Álbum: AJR - "OK Orchestra", Coldplay - "Music of the Spheres", Imagine Dragons - "Mercury - Act 1", John Mayer - "Sob Rock" y Twenty One Pilots - "Scaled and Icy".

Top Latin Álbum: Eslabon Armado - "Corta Venas", J Balvin - "Jose", Kali Uchis - "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)", Karol G - "KG0516" y Rauw Alejandro - "Vice Versa".

Top Dance/Electronic Álbum: C418 - "Minecraft - Volume Alpha", FKA twigs - "Caprisongs", Illenium - "Fallen Embers", Porter Robinson - "Nurture" y Rüfüs Du Sol - "Surrender".

Top Christian Álbum: Carrie Underwood - "My Savior", CeCe Winans - "Believe for It", Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - "Old Church Basement", Phil Wickham - "Hymn of Heaven" y Ye - "Donda".

Top Gospel Álbum: CeCe Winans - "Believe for It", Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - "Old Church Basement", Maverick City Music - "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition", Maverick City Music & Upperroom - "Move Your Heart", y Ye - "Donda".

Top Hot 100 Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More", Dua Lipa, "Levitating", Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u", The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" y The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears".

Top Streaming Song: Dua Lipa, "Levitating", Glass Animals, "Heat Waves", Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" y The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears".

Top Selling Song: BTS, "Butter", BTS, "Permission to Dance", Dua Lipa, "Levitating", Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits" y Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like".

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, "Levitating", Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits", Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u", The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" y The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears".

Top Collaboration: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More", Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVON, "Peaches", Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby", The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" y The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears".

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): Dua Lipa, "Levitating", Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits", Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u", The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" y The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears".