¡OTRO GOLPE! Pidieron al cuestionado TSJ nombrar una junta ad hoc en Voluntad Popular

Foto: Cortesía

Los diputados José Gregorio Goyo Noriega y Lucila Pacheco pidieron al cuestionado TSJ la tarjeta del partido Voluntad Popular (VP). Al solicitar que se nombre una junta ad hoc en la tolda política.

