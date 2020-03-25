La «Mujer Maravilla» también se vio afectada por el coronavirus

Warner Bros anunció el retraso de Wonder Woman 1984 debido a la pausa internacional ocasionada por el Covid-19; a la lista de estrenos esperados del año se le suman, «Not time to Die», «The Fast Saga» y «Black Widow».

El comunicado lo hicieron de manera oficial a través de sus redes sociales Gal Gadot (La Mujer Maravilla) y Patty Jenkins, la directora del film; quien acotó los «tiempos terribles» que están viviendo los cines y el mundo .El retraso de dos meses parece ser la opción más viable para Hollywood; la secuela de la heroína de DC cambió su fecha del 5 de junio para el 14 de agosto.

 

