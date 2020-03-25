La «Mujer Maravilla» también se vio afectada por el coronavirus

Warner Bros anunció el retraso de Wonder Woman 1984 debido a la pausa internacional ocasionada por el Covid-19; a la lista de estrenos esperados del año se le suman, «Not time to Die», «The Fast Saga» y «Black Widow».

El comunicado lo hicieron de manera oficial a través de sus redes sociales Gal Gadot (La Mujer Maravilla) y Patty Jenkins, la directora del film; quien acotó los «tiempos terribles» que están viviendo los cines y el mundo .El retraso de dos meses parece ser la opción más viable para Hollywood; la secuela de la heroína de DC cambió su fecha del 5 de junio para el 14 de agosto.

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE

— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020