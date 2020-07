Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez hacen Nueva Oferta por los Mets

View this post on Instagram

26 years ago today, I was a nervous, 18-year old kid making his @MLB debut with the @Mariners. All I ever wanted to do was play professional baseball, so this was truly a dream come true. . I went 0-3 in my debut and didn’t hit my first major-league home run until almost a year later! 😂 . The real thrill for me was getting to celebrate all these moments with my amazing teammates and the incredible fans all throughout my career in Seattle, Texas & New York. . #FeelsLikeYesterday #IMissIt