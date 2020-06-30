#EnVivo: Conozca qué se dice en la audiencia oral por el territorio Esequibo #30Jun

Este martes se llevará a cabo la audiencia pública de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) sobre la jurisdicción en el caso relativo al Laudo Arbitral de 3 de octubre de 1899, por el Esequibo.

 

Puede seguirla aquí

