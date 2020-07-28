¡A votar! Conoce la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

La Academia de la TV de Estados Unidos anunció sus candidatos para la 72° edición de los Premios Emmy 2020, cuya gala sería el 20 de septiembre. El anfitrión, Jimmy Kimmel, dijo no saber cómo se adaptará a los tiempos de pandemia.

La organización indicó que han crecido el 15 % las solicitudes de participación, ya que la crisis del coronavirus ha aumentado el consumo de series, pese a tener que paralizarse los rodajes de próximas temporadas.

De hecho, modificó su reglamento para ampliar el número de nominadas en las categorías de mejor drama y comedia. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Ramy Youssef (Ramy) y Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek).

Mejor actor secundario en comedia:

Mahershala Ali (Ramy), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) y Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) y Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Yvonne Orji (Insecure) y Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Programas de variedades:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

Mejor reality:

“The Masked Singer”, “Nailed It”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice” y “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

Mejor actriz dramática:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) y Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor actor dramática:

Jason Bateman (Ozark), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Brian Cox (Succession), Billy Porter (Pose), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) y Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor actor de reparto dramática:

Nicholas Braun (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) y Billy Crudup (The Morning Show).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Julia Garner (Ozark), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) y Sarah Snook (Succession).

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Regina King (Watchmen), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Octavia Spencer (Self Made) y Shira Haas (Unorthodox).

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) y Hugh Jackman (Bad Education).

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America), Margo Martindale (Mrs. America), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Holland Taylor (Hollywood), Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America) y Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Dylan McDermott (Hollywood), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend),Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

y Jim Parsons (Hollywood).

Mejor miniserie:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu), Watchmen (HBO), Unbelievable (Netflix), Mrs. America (FX on Hulu) y Unorthodox (Netflix)

Mejor comedia:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), The Good Place (NBC), Insecure (HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Dead to Me (Netflix), Schitt's Creek (Pop) y The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Crown (Netflix), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Succession (HBO) y Stranger Things (Netflix).

Filme de TV:

American Son (Netflix), Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix), Bad Education (HBO), Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix) y El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix).