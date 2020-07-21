Luego de postergar la fecha de su boda por la pandemia por coronavirus, Beatriz de York se casó con el hombre de negocios Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, en secreto. La Capilla Real de Todos los Santos en el Royal Lodge de Windsor, fue la locación de esta nupcias.
El vestido que usó la aristócrata, fue diseñado por Norman Hartnell, y su debut se hizo durante un viaje de Estado en el año de 1961. Tiempo más tarde, la reina Isabel lo usó en la apertura del Parlamento en 1966, momento determinante en la historia la Gran Bretaña.
El corpiño, ha sido de las partes que se ha mantenido intacta, con abundantes brillantes engarzados; y que se le dio un toque más moderno y romántico con la confección de mangas farol de organza. Por otra parte, Beatriz de York ha llevado un velo tradicional de color blanco, y un bouquet de flores en tonalidades rosa.
Otro de los detalles más relevantes del atuendo de boda de Beatriz de York, sin lugar a dudas, ha sido la tiara que portó en la ceremonia A comparación de las ‘royals’ Kate y Meghan, que llevaron tiaras de princesa para el día de su boda, Beatriz ha tenido el beneplácito y apoyo total de su abuela para lucir tiara de reina, exclusiva del joyero real, pieza a la que muy pocas tienen el privilegio de usar.
Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara On her recent wedding, held in Windsor last Friday, HRH Princess Beatrice has chosen to pay a double tribute to her grandmother, not only wearing one of dresses, but also showing up with the glamorous Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, worn by Queen Elizabeth on her wedding in 1947. . The tiara was made for Queen Mary (photo 2) of diamonds set in gold and silver by E. Wolff from Garrard in 1919. The diamonds were part of a necklace given by Queen Victoria to Queen Mary as a wedding gift in 1893. . Queen Mary passed the tiara to her daughter-in-law, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, in 1936. She was pictured wearing the jewel in some official portraits (photo 3). . In 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth (current queen, photo 4) chose to wear this tiara at her wedding to Philip Mountbatten, as a tribute to her grandmother. When the tiara was placed on the bride's head, it snapped and had to be quickly fixed by a jeweller from Garrard before she could leave for Westminster Abbey. . The second bride to wore the tiara was Princess Anne (photo 5). She married Captain Mark Philips in 1973 and matched her Tudor-style wedding gown with her mother's wedding tiara. . Princess Beatrice of York (photo 6) is the third royal bride to wear this piece of jewellery on her big day. She married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a ceremony with 20 guests and social distance, and paid a double tribute to her 94 years old grandmother Elizabeth II, wearing not only this sparkling tiara, but also a vintage gown of Her Majesty's.