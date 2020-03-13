Conoce las películas y series que han sido pospuestas por el coronavirus

Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.

Este es el listado, según la agencia EFE, de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados hasta el momento por el Covid19, reseñó La Sopa.

Estrenos cancelados

  • James Bond: No Time To Die
  • Mulan
  • Fast & Furious 9
  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • The Lovebirds
  • The New Mutants
  • Antlers

Rodajes de cine

  • Mission Impossible: 7
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Competencia Oficial
  • Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely (sin título oficial)
  • Nightmare Alley
  • Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Home Alone
  • Peter Pan & Wendy
  • The Last Duel
  • Birds of Paradise
  • The Nightingale

Rodajes de televisión

  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
  • The Morning Show
  • Riverdale
  • Grace and Frankie
  • Survivor
  • The Amazing Race
  • Law & Order: SVU
  • NCIS
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • Proyectos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas (por determinar)

