Conoce las películas y series que han sido pospuestas por el coronavirus

Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.
Este es el listado, según la agencia EFE, de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados hasta el momento por el Covid19, reseñó La Sopa.
Estrenos cancelados
- James Bond: No Time To Die
- Mulan
- Fast & Furious 9
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- Little Fires Everywhere
- The Lovebirds
- The New Mutants
- Antlers
Rodajes de cine
- Mission Impossible: 7
- The Little Mermaid
- Competencia Oficial
- Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely (sin título oficial)
- Nightmare Alley
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Home Alone
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- The Last Duel
- Birds of Paradise
- The Nightingale
Rodajes de televisión
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- The Morning Show
- Riverdale
- Grace and Frankie
- Survivor
- The Amazing Race
- Law & Order: SVU
- NCIS
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers
- Proyectos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas (por determinar)