El emotivo mensaje de Big Sean en memoria de Naya Rivera

El cantante Big Sean y Naya Rivera se hicieron novios en abril del 2013, meses después se comprometieron en matrimonio y aunque se separaron, la pareja guardaba bonitos recuerdos. Son estos vínculos en la memoria de Big Sean, los que lo lleva a compartir un emotivo mensaje en Instagram, en memoria a las vivencias durante la relación con Naya Rivera.
Un año tras la oficialización del noviazgo, Big Sean, en abril del 2014 declaró había sido “duro” la separación con la ahora desaparecida actriz.
Las palabras de Big Sean en memoria de Naya Rivera
Descansa en paz Naya ¡Dios bendiga tu alma! Gracias por bendecirnos a todos con tu talento y tu presencia, ¡Eres una heroína! No solo por cómo salvaste a tu fijo, sino también por todas las barreras que derribaste para que tanta gente se sintiera segura de sí misma y se mantuvieran firmes y orgullosos cunado no pudieran lograrlos por ellos mismos
Continuó Sean, y en medio su sentir agradeció a la vida lo que pasó entre él y Naya Rivera porque -lo volvió más sabio-.
Todavía estoy afligido y en estado de Shock, no puedo creer que esto sea real
Escribió Big Sean.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾