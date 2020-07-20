El emotivo mensaje de Big Sean en memoria de Naya Rivera

Big Sean y Naya Rivera estuvieron comprometidos en matrimonios. El rapero ha usado su cuenta en instagram para recordar a la desaparecida actriz.

El cantante Big Sean y Naya Rivera se hicieron novios en abril del 2013, meses después se comprometieron en matrimonio y aunque se separaron, la pareja guardaba bonitos recuerdos. Son estos vínculos en la memoria de Big Sean, los que lo lleva a compartir un emotivo mensaje en Instagram, en memoria a las vivencias durante la relación con Naya Rivera.

Un año tras la oficialización del noviazgo, Big Sean, en abril del 2014 declaró había sido “duro” la separación con la ahora desaparecida actriz.

Las palabras de Big Sean en memoria de Naya Rivera

Descansa en paz Naya ¡Dios bendiga tu alma! Gracias por bendecirnos a todos con tu talento y tu presencia, ¡Eres una heroína! No solo por cómo salvaste a tu fijo, sino también por todas las barreras que derribaste para que tanta gente se sintiera segura de sí misma y se mantuvieran firmes y orgullosos cunado no pudieran lograrlos por ellos mismos

Continuó Sean, y en medio su sentir agradeció a la vida lo que pasó entre él y Naya Rivera porque -lo volvió más sabio-.

Todavía estoy afligido y en estado de Shock, no puedo creer que esto sea real

Escribió Big Sean.

