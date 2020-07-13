Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, falleció a los 57 años

El propio Travolta ha sido el encargado de dar la noticia: “Con gran pesar, informo que mi preciosa mujer, Kelly Preston, ha perdido contra al cáncer".
El corazón de Kelly Preston, actriz y esposa del también actor John Travolta, dejó de latir a los 57 años de edad debido a un cáncer de el pecho. El propio viudo fue quien emitió la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram:
“Con gran pesar les informo de que mi preciosa mujer Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho. Luchó con coraje y el amor y apoyo de muchos”, escribió el intérprete de "Fiebre del sábado en la noche" sobre su mujer, con quien tenía casado 28 años y tenían dos hijos en común: Ella, de 20 años y Benjamin, de nueve. Su otro hijo Jett, murió en el 2009 a los 16 años de edad.
El actor también dijo en su sentido mensaje que ha se tomará un tiempo con sus hijos por tan complicado momento:
"El amor y la vida de Kelly siempre serán recordados. Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname de antemano si no tienes noticias nuestras por un tiempo".
¿Quién fue Kelly Preston?
La actriz nacida en Honolulu el 13 de octubre de 1962, estudió teatro en la Universidad del Sur de California. Se casó con Travolta en 1991 y desde entonces estuvieron casados hasta el fallecimiento de la intérprete.
Ambos eran amantes de la cienciología: "Era un alma brillante, hermosa y amorosa que se preocupaba profundamente por los demás y que le daba vida a todo lo que tocaba". Su familia pidió formalmente que se les otorgue privacidad en estos momentos.
La intérprete será recordada por decir presente en films como Jerry Maguire en el año de 1996, SpaceCamp en 1986, Twins en 1988, Jack Frost en 1998, For Love of the Game en 1999 o View From the Top en 2003. Asimismo, fue protagonista junto a su esposo en la película Battlefield Earth en el año 2000.