OMG - Alex Rodríguez a Punto de Quedar Sin Plata y Pareja

In times like these, it’s natural and easy to panic, and live in fear. . . Please, please, fight that urge. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned. Far from it. Be smart. Be careful. Be aware. Be compassionate. Absolutely be ALL of those things. . Fear spreads faster than any virus. The downward economic spiral is evidence of that. Stay strong, everyone. Do your due diligence, but stay strong. Help those who need it. We’re all affected by this! . #onelove