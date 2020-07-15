Tahj Mowri a su ex, Naya Rivera: “Nunca Dejaré de Amarte”

La muerte de Naya Rivera en el lago Piru (California) generó cualquier cantidad de mensajes de condolencias en el mundo entero.
Dichos mensajes llegaron, especialmente de quienes trabajaron o coincidieron con la actriz. Ahora, le llegó el turno al exnovio de la estrella de Glee. Tahj Mowri le escribió una sentida despedida, en la que le admite: “Nunca he dejado ni dejaré de amarte”.
Así se despidió Tahj Mowri de Naya Rivera
“Mi dulce Naya: decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram el actor Tahj Mowri, el ex de Rivera.
My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
El mensaje fue publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, antes de que la policía del condado de Ventura confirmase la muerte de Rivera, que estaba desaparecida desde el pasado 8 de julio, cuando se fue a navegar junto con su hijo de 4 años de edad en el lago Piru, a 90 kilómetros de Los Ángeles, California.
El actor indicó en su escrito que “extraña profundamente” a la actriz y que tiene aún esperanza de volver a verla. Además, le envía un fuerte abrazo a su familia y cierra la desgarradora publicación con una declaración de amor: “Te voy a amar por siempre. Siempre lo hice y siempre lo voy a hacer”.