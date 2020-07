Ricos y sanos desayunos dulces para cuidar nuestra figura (VIDEOS)

View this post on Instagram

You cannot not make this Vegan Mango Chia Pudding, when mangoes are in season. Nothing like a healthy dessert with your favourite fruit, right? Its simple, fruity, refreshing & an absolutely treat for breakfast 🙂 . INGREDIENTS: • 1 Cup Coconut Milk (Coconut/Almond/Regular) • 3 Tbsp Chia Seeds • 1 Tbsp Vanilla • 2 Tsp Honey • 1/2 Cup Fresh Mango Pulp • 1/2 Cup Fresh Mango Cubes • 1/4th Cup Coconut Flakes • Blueberries & Fresh Mint Leaves to Garnish INSTRUCTIONS: In a bowl, add chia seeds & milk. Mix it well. Now add in vanilla & honey. Give it a nice mix. Leave this in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. To assemble, in a serving jar, pour a tablespoon or two of the fresh mango pulp, top it with the chia pudding & coconut flakes and lastly some more mango pulp, fresh mangoes, blueberries, coconut flakes and fresh mint. Serve Chilled & Enjoy!!! . . . . . . . . . . #foodartblog #feedfeedvegan #f52grams #food52grams #bbcgoodfood #foodpost #chiapudding #mangochiapudding #eatprettythings #makeitdelicious #mangosmoothie #quarantinecooking #imsomartha #ecsqc #delhistreetfood #foodfluffer #ourfoodstories #delhifood #f52community #inmykitchen #nobake #indiancuisine #shareyourtable #dessertgoals #mumbaifoodie #indianfood #thrivemags #fromscratch #homemadewithlove #dessertsofinstagram