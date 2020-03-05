La famosa cantante Demi Lovato, publicó un abre boca de sus próximo sencillo «I Love Me» que se estrenará esta noche en su canal de YouTube. Hace dos días realizó un post en su cuenta de Instagram donde anunció la nueva canción.
La noche de este miércoles fue invitada al famosa programa de Ellen DeGeneres, donde asegura que le dio la oportunidad de compartir su historia durante su último año y poder decir su verdad, aprovechando de anunciar el estreno de «I Love Me».
Today I got to see my dear friend @theellenshow. I was lucky enough to sit with her and share my story from over the past year and a half. I was so emotional I cried when I walked off stage. Thank you Ellen for providing me a platform to speak my truth. Love you always and I’m so grateful for our chat today 💕 The journey continues Friday 💗