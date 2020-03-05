Demi Lovato estrenará esta noche su nueva canción «I Love Me»

Demi I love me
La famosa cantante Demi Lovato, publicó un abre boca de sus próximo sencillo «I Love Me» que se estrenará esta noche en su canal de YouTube. Hace dos días realizó un post en su cuenta de Instagram donde anunció la nueva canción. 

 

Me, myself, and I… 💋 #ILOVEME OUT TONIGHT!!

La noche de este miércoles fue invitada al famosa programa de Ellen DeGeneres, donde asegura que le dio la oportunidad de compartir su historia durante su último año y poder decir su verdad, aprovechando de anunciar el estreno de «I Love Me».

