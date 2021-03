Captan en video como una mujer fue robada y arrastrada por un auto que se dio a la fuga

A woman is punched, kicked & dragged by robbers in this Camry after having her purse snatched near Polk & Bush, per ⁦@SFPD⁩ @SFPDNorthern @sfpdinvestigate, the latest crime in which a victim of Asian descent was attacked. 5:10, 6;20, 7:30 p.m. ⁦@KTVU⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/9HEBV6DU37

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 23, 2021