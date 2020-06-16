Coronavirus: 4 buenas noticias en medio de la pandemia

En Caraota Digital te seguimos llevando las noticias positivas que se van generando alrededor de la pandemia por el coronavirus.

Este 21 de junio se adelantará la apertura de fronteras con los países del espacio Schengen, salvo Portugal, que será el 1 de julio.
Desapareciendo así la obligación de cuarentena para los viajeros de los países del territorio de la Unión Europea, esto según lo anunciado por el presidente del gobierno de España, Pedro Sanchez.
Habrá tres requisitos que cumplir: su situación epidemiológica tiene que ser igual o mejor que la de la UE; se deberán cumplir ciertas condiciones sanitarias; y por último, esos países deberán aceptar también pasajeros procedentes de este territorio.
Por otro lado, a pesar de la crisis del coronavirus, Catar inauguró este lunes en un evento virtual el estadio Ciudad de la educación; el tercero del mundial de fútbol del 2022 que se llevará a cabo dentro dos años.

Puedes ver estas y otras informaciones a través de nuestro canal de Youtube Caraota Al Aire

Diputado José Brito asociado con hechos de corrupción en la Comisión de Contraloría

OTRA DE BRITO: En audio festivo anuncia la "nueva Primero Justicia"