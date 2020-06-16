LO ÚLTIMO - Tiroteo en centro comercial de Dallas dejó al menos un herido (+Fotos)

Durante las primeras horas, el sospechoso no había sido detenido.

Tiroteo en centro comercial de Dallas dejó al menos un herido

Un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Dallas, Texas, la noche de este martes dejó al menos un herido, informó la Policía. Mientras el sospechoso aún no ha sido detenido.

De acuerdo con The Morning Dallas News, el tiroteo ocurrió en el centro comercial Galleria Dallas.

La Policía local dijo en redes sociales que los oficiales están buscando al agresor con una revisión a las cámaras de seguridad del centro comercial.

Personas en plena confusión manifestaron que hubo disparos, estruendos y carreras de un lado a otro dentro del mall.

