Tiroteo en centro comercial de Dallas dejó al menos un herido

Un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Dallas, Texas, la noche de este martes dejó al menos un herido, informó la Policía. Mientras el sospechoso aún no ha sido detenido.

De acuerdo con The Morning Dallas News, el tiroteo ocurrió en el centro comercial Galleria Dallas.

La Policía local dijo en redes sociales que los oficiales están buscando al agresor con una revisión a las cámaras de seguridad del centro comercial.

Personas en plena confusión manifestaron que hubo disparos, estruendos y carreras de un lado a otro dentro del mall.

One person was shot inside of the Galleria Mall. The suspect is currently at large at this time. DFR transported the complainant to Parkland Hospital, unknown condition. Officers are reviewing the video cameras and searching the mall for the suspect. Not an active shooter case. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 17, 2020

Update 5 sources say shooting incident at Galleria mall started as a dispute between 2 people. One person wounded and was able to walk out of mall to an ambulance. DPD flooded with 911 calls from stores such as Express and Forever 21 where people were huddling and taking cover pic.twitter.com/nAMzzGBsO8 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 17, 2020