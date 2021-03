Video viral: El desastre en una tienda minorista entre clientes y empleados que dejó dos mujeres detenidas

Bath and Body Works employees at Scottsdale Fashion Square are being put in danger by the requirement that they enforce mask mandates. Female employees in the viral video could have been injured.

My bill #HB2770 lets businesses choose whether to enforce. It passed the AZ House. pic.twitter.com/GHG8ydpnkd

— Joseph Chaplik 🇺🇸 (@JosephChaplik) March 7, 2021