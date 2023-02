Marco Rubio sobre ovnis: «llevan años volando sobre EEUU, operan sobre el espacio aéreo restringido»

Ranking member Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) questions witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. - The hearing focused on the 2020 cyberattack that resulted in a series of data breaches within several agencies and departments in the US federal government. (Photo by Drew Angerer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DREW ANGERER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)