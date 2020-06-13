EN VIVO: Guaidó contraataca designación del CNE: "Es necesario un nuevo nivel de presión"

Guaidó desnudó la persecución del régimen contra la AN ante la regón
Foto: Archivo

El presidente encargado Juan Guaidó aseguró que el régimen e Nicolás Maduro cometió un “grave error político” al designar un nuevo Consejo Nacional Electoral.

