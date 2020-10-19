La NASA escogió a Nokia para generar una red móvil 4G en la Luna

View this post on Instagram

🎵 Images of broken light / Which dance before / me like a million eyes / They call me on and on across the universe 🌌⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ @NASAHubble caught this star exploding, scattering stellar matter across the universe. In this zoomed in time-lapse sequence, spanning nearly a year, the supernova first appears as a blazing star located 70 million light-years away on a spiral galaxy’s outer edge. At its peak, the supernova burst was 5 billion times as bright as our Sun. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The star sent elements like hydrogen, helium, and iron zooming through the cosmos. These same elements are in all of our bodies and they were forged in the stars. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Keep shining.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Credits: NASA/ESA/J. DePasquale (STScI), M. Kornmesser and M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble)/A. Reiss (STScI/JHU) and the SH0ES team/Digitized Sky Survey⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #Lennon80 #NASA #Galaxy #JohnLennon #Imagine⁣⁣