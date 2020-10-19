La NASA escogió a Nokia para generar una red móvil 4G en la Luna

Nokia explicó que el despliegue de la red comenzará a finales de 2022 y consistirá en una solución “ultracompacta”, de bajo consumo y de resistencia elevada.
La empresa se asociará con Intuitive Machines para integrar la tecnología de telecomunicaciones en sus módulos de aterrizaje lunar. Una vez en la superficie, la red se configurará automáticamente.
Esto hará Nokia en el espacio
La red permitirá el uso de aplicaciones de transmisión de datos, incluyendo funciones vitales, de control de vehículos lunares, navegación en tiempo real y ‘streaming’ de vídeo en alta definición.
“Estas aplicaciones de comunicación son esenciales para la presencia a largo plazo de los humanos en la superficie lunar”.
El objetivo de la agencia espacial, tal como lo reseña, EFE es preparar la superficie lunar para establecer operaciones sostenibles a largo plazo en el satélite como forma de preparación para realizar una eventual expedición a Marte.
To the moon! 🌕
We are excited to have been named by @NASA as a key partner to advance “Tipping Point” technologies for the moon, to help pave the way towards sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.
So, what technology can you expect to see? (1/6) pic.twitter.com/wDNwloyHdP
— Bell Labs (@BellLabs) October 15, 2020