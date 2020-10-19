Generic selectors
Mas
    Tecnología

    La NASA escogió a Nokia para generar una red móvil 4G en la Luna

    El objetivo de la Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y Espacio es preparar la superficie lunar para establecer operaciones sostenibles a largo plazo en el satélite para realizar una eventual expedición a Marte

    Por David Rodriguez
    David Rodriguez
    David Rodriguez
    La empresa tecnológica finlandesa Nokia, se adjudicó un contrato por parte de la Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y Espacio (NASA, por sus siglas en inglés) para construir una red de telefonía móvil 4G en la superficie de la Luna, la primera red de este tipo construida en la superficie del satélite, informó la empresa este lunes en un comunicado.

    Nokia explicó que el despliegue de la red comenzará a finales de 2022 y consistirá en una solución “ultracompacta”, de bajo consumo y de resistencia elevada.

    La empresa se asociará con Intuitive Machines para integrar la tecnología de telecomunicaciones en sus módulos de aterrizaje lunar. Una vez en la superficie, la red se configurará automáticamente.

    Esto hará Nokia en el espacio

    La red permitirá el uso de aplicaciones de transmisión de datos, incluyendo funciones vitales, de control de vehículos lunares, navegación en tiempo real y ‘streaming’ de vídeo en alta definición.

    “Estas aplicaciones de comunicación son esenciales para la presencia a largo plazo de los humanos en la superficie lunar”.

    El objetivo de la agencia espacial, tal como lo reseña, EFE es preparar la superficie lunar para establecer operaciones sostenibles a largo plazo en el satélite como forma de preparación para realizar una eventual expedición a Marte.

