VIDEO VIRAL: Vhagar se «apoderó» del Empire State a propósito del estreno de La Casa del Dragón

Angel David Quintero
Por Angel David Quintero 3 Min de Lectura
Dragon

Un gigantesco dragón verde inflable se apoderó del icónico Empire State Building este domingo, marcando el inicio de la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie de HBO: La Casa del Dragón (House of the Dragon).

EL DRAGÓN CAUSA SENSACIÓN

La imponente figura de Vhagar, el dragón de Aemond Targaryen, se alzó sobre el rascacielos, asegurado por un complejo sistema de cuerdas y anclajes.

La promoción de la serie ha inundado la ciudad, con publicidad visible desde Wall Street hasta el Puente de Brooklyn. Sin embargo, el dragón inflable en el Empire State Building acaparó el mayor número de miradas.

El edificio también ha abierto una exhibición temporal dedicada a «Juego de Tronos», con un Trono de Hierro a tamaño real y actividades interactivas. La exhibición estará abierta hasta este 18 de junio.

EL DRAGÓN CAUSA SENSACIÓN

La impresionante imagen ha causado sensación en las redes sociales, con usuarios compartiendo fotos y videos desde diferentes puntos de la ciudad.

Algunos incluso han comparado la escena con la icónica escalada de King Kong en la famosa película.

Los fans de la serie han expresado su entusiasmo por la nueva temporada y la creatividad de la campaña publicitaria.

Sin embargo, no todos están contentos con la llamativa presencia, ya que algunos turistas se han quejado de que obstruye la vista del edificio.

