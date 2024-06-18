VIDEO VIRAL: Vhagar se «apoderó» del Empire State a propósito del estreno de La Casa del Dragón

Un gigantesco dragón verde inflable se apoderó del icónico Empire State Building este domingo, marcando el inicio de la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie de HBO: La Casa del Dragón (House of the Dragon).

La imponente figura de Vhagar, el dragón de Aemond Targaryen, se alzó sobre el rascacielos, asegurado por un complejo sistema de cuerdas y anclajes.

A dragon has taken over the Empire State Building for Season 2 Premier of House of the Dragon tonight!

La promoción de la serie ha inundado la ciudad, con publicidad visible desde Wall Street hasta el Puente de Brooklyn. Sin embargo, el dragón inflable en el Empire State Building acaparó el mayor número de miradas.

Look up, New York City. Vhagar has landed.

El edificio también ha abierto una exhibición temporal dedicada a «Juego de Tronos», con un Trono de Hierro a tamaño real y actividades interactivas. La exhibición estará abierta hasta este 18 de junio.

Over the weekend, HBO's "House of the Dragon" came to life with Vhagar, a 270-foot dragon wrapped around the mast of the Empire State Building.

Claim your spot on the Iron Throne here:

— Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (@ESRTsocial) June 17, 2024