VIDEO VIRAL: Vhagar se «apoderó» del Empire State a propósito del estreno de La Casa del Dragón

Un gigantesco dragón verde inflable se apoderó del icónico Empire State Building este domingo, marcando el inicio de la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie de HBO: La Casa del Dragón (House of the Dragon).
La imponente figura de Vhagar, el dragón de Aemond Targaryen, se alzó sobre el rascacielos, asegurado por un complejo sistema de cuerdas y anclajes.
A dragon has taken over the Empire State Building for Season 2 Premier of House of the Dragon tonight!#HouseOfTheDragon #RaiseYourBanners#HOTDS2 #TeamGreen #TeamBlack #StreamonMax pic.twitter.com/o2NZwp6aW2
— NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) June 16, 2024
La promoción de la serie ha inundado la ciudad, con publicidad visible desde Wall Street hasta el Puente de Brooklyn. Sin embargo, el dragón inflable en el Empire State Building acaparó el mayor número de miradas.
Look up, New York City. Vhagar has landed. #TeamGreen #RaiseYourBanners#HOTD premieres tonight on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/rLPFv0fdKH
— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 16, 2024
El edificio también ha abierto una exhibición temporal dedicada a «Juego de Tronos», con un Trono de Hierro a tamaño real y actividades interactivas. La exhibición estará abierta hasta este 18 de junio.
Over the weekend, HBO’s “House of the Dragon” came to life with Vhagar, a 270-foot dragon wrapped around the mast of the Empire State Building.
Claim your spot on the Iron Throne here: https://t.co/EvwHqkv9ar pic.twitter.com/Gnpz6lEKP0
— Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (@ESRTsocial) June 17, 2024
EL DRAGÓN CAUSA SENSACIÓN
La impresionante imagen ha causado sensación en las redes sociales, con usuarios compartiendo fotos y videos desde diferentes puntos de la ciudad.
Algunos incluso han comparado la escena con la icónica escalada de King Kong en la famosa película.
A giant inflatable green dragon on top of the @EmpireStateBldg to promote the second season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,”🐉 pic.twitter.com/OiQM0i4Ykn
— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) June 18, 2024
Los fans de la serie han expresado su entusiasmo por la nueva temporada y la creatividad de la campaña publicitaria.
Sin embargo, no todos están contentos con la llamativa presencia, ya que algunos turistas se han quejado de que obstruye la vista del edificio.
Protect the Hightower. #HOTD
📷: kingy27nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/ZvQN5gW6TM
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 18, 2024
Still thinking about last night’s episode @houseofdragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1MQOSJO7dB
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 18, 2024
Protecting the Hightower @HouseofDragon
📷: @dantvusa pic.twitter.com/MP4KfGR0Ce
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 17, 2024
We must protect the Hightower at all costs. #HOTD @HouseofDragon pic.twitter.com/gaarX7LVbI
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 17, 2024