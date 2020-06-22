Trump solo se reuniría con Maduro para discutir su salida del poder

Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos, indicó este lunes a través de un tweet que solo se reunirá con Nicolás Maduro para discutir su salida pacífica del poder. Indicó que siempre estará en contra del socialismo y a favor del pueblo de Venezuela.

Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020