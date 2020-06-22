Trump solo se reuniría con Maduro para discutir su salida del poder

Foto: Archivo

Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos, indicó este lunes a través de un tweet que solo se reunirá con Nicolás Maduro para discutir su salida pacífica del poder. Indicó  que siempre estará en contra del socialismo y a favor del pueblo de Venezuela.

En desarrollo

