James Lewis te dejará atónito con sus habilidades de dibujo (vídeo viral)

viral

James Lewis es un artista de «lettering» muy popular en las redes sociales, y se volvió viral  luego de subir un vídeo trazando a Homero Simpson. En el vídeo se puede apreciar las habilidades de Lewis.

Al verlo puedes tener una sensación de asombro, o te puede relajar de tan visualmente placentero que se torna. Hasta el momento, James Lewis tiene más de 595 seguidores en Instagram.

