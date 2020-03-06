James Lewis te dejará atónito con sus habilidades de dibujo (vídeo viral)

James Lewis es un artista de «lettering» muy popular en las redes sociales, y se volvió viral luego de subir un vídeo trazando a Homero Simpson. En el vídeo se puede apreciar las habilidades de Lewis.
Al verlo puedes tener una sensación de asombro, o te puede relajar de tan visualmente placentero que se torna. Hasta el momento, James Lewis tiene más de 595 seguidores en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
What character should I paint next? 🎨 Recently I decided to really get out of my comfort zone and paint something other than lettering. 😳 Wanting to stay consistent with the flat matt painterly style I love so much for lettering, painting a cartoon seemed like a great choice. And it was! I loved painting Homer and really improved my line work… That is until I tried to varnish the artwork too soon after painting and really messed everything up. DOH! 😂 Check my story time see the final piece after the varnishing failure. Let me know what you think of this painting and if I should paint more characters. If so, who? 😄