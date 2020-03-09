Sumeet Sahni es una modelo que tiene al fitness como estilo de vida (Fotos)

El ejercicio puede cambiarte la vida tal y como sucedió con Sumeet, consiguiendo logros inesperados
Sumeet Sahni es una modelo fitness estadounidense, entrenadora y atleta profesional. Mediante sus publicaciones en redes sociales le muestra a sus seguidores su asombroso cambio físico, convirtiéndose en todo un bombón color canela.
Tal y como explica en su página web oficial, Sumeet proviene de una familia de la India, por lo cual el ejercicio físico no se le fue inculcado como un pilar importante. Por esa razón nunca formó parte de su vida, sino hasta que siendo una niña entró a una sala de pesas y su vida cambió. A pesar de sentirse muy atraída por el fitness, su paso por la universidad significó un freno a su sueño de ejercitarse.
Luego de varios años de «vida universitaria» llena de excesos, alcohol y comida chatarra, Sumeet decidió hacer un cambio radical. Contrató un entrenador profesional y se apegó a un estricto programa de entrenamiento con pesas y dietas. En solo unos meses había notado que su físico había comenzado a cambiar, lo cual la impulsó para seguir y no detenerse nunca más.
Su vida se transformó, viajando por el mundo, participando en concursos de bikini, parea luego comenzar a ayudar a la gente con sus conocimientos. Cabe destacar que Sumeet es licenciada en Ciencias, Ejercicio y Ciencias del Deporte de la Universidad de San Francisco; además de entrenadora personal certificada por la Academia Nacional de Medicina del Deporte (NASM).
Fotos y videos
First generation American 🇺🇸 Woman of color 👩🏽 College graduate👩🏽🎓Self made entrepreneur 👩🏽💻 Girl Boss 🚺 in an industry where I hardly see any female Indians 🇮🇳💪🏽 working with female clients in over 100 countries around the world 🌎 empowering them to be the best versions of themselves 👭 In the first and only interracial relationship in my entire family 👩🏽🤝👨🏼 Feeling empowered, confident, and free 💗 Happy Women’s Day to all the babes out there BREAKING stereotypes, FIGHTING 🗣for equality, and CHANGING history 👸🏿👸🏻👸🏽👸🏼👸🏾 I can’t wait to someday have a baby girl and show her the endless possibilities of what she can become 💫 #internationalwomensday
Current Shape: Slim Thick . Every week I take a few progress pics to make sure my diet and workouts are working well and more importantly, to help keep me accountable! I have doing this weekly for the past ~7 years and it's SO motivating to go through old progress pics and see my transformation! . Here are a few current stats for anyone interested: . 🙋🏽♀️ Height: 5'3.75 (yes the .75 matters 🤣) . 🔢 Weight: 146 lbs (holy shit 😱 I’ve gained 9 lbs!!) . 🍽 All of my meals are carefully designed and measured out, to make sure I make progress. I’m not the type of girl that can eat whatever and maintain shape/make progress. I have to work really hard and stay disciplined. Especially when I’m working on getting thiccer, I’m making sure that my waist doesn’t get too soft! . 🏋🏽♀️ 5 days of weight training a week . 🗒 I deign my weight lifting ahead of time, everything is very organized & programmed. I track all of my workouts and weights used. I’ve been focusing on getting stronger, and it is crazy how much stronger I have been getting! . 🏃🏽♀️ 5 short cardio sessions a week (cardio is always VERY important to keep in for a wide variety of reasons) . 🍔 1-2 cheat meals a week (usually includes a few drinks 🙈🥂 and a lot of donuts 🍩 😂). . 🏆 Goal: for the past 3 months I’ve been focusing a lot on getting thiccer and omfg it’s working 😳 I have never in my life been heavier than 145 lbs (I’m my mind I will always be the girl that’s 103 lbs soaking wet 😂) so I’m REALLY excited to see how much more progress I can make! ⏳ fit, strong, curvy, and feminine is always the goal! I’m working on creating an even more exaggerated hourglass figure: tigher waist, fuller quads, lean back, thicc & juicy booty 😋🍑 . 👩🏽🔬 All workouts, diet, tweaks, and manipulations done by me. I’m my own coach 😊 link in bio to have me be your coach too 💪🏽👭
5 min Abs 🥵 bookmark and save this workout 🔖 . It goes without saying, diet is EVERYTHING to get that waist snatched 🍴 so make sure your food is on point! Can’t out train a bad diet 😋 I started my workout yesterday w/this superset and I LOVED it 🔥 it is one of my favs actually and I use it often! . This is a superset, so do 1 set of each exercise back to back, then rest . 1️⃣ Hanging knee raises- 3×10 . Now that I’m a lil thiccer than usual, I can’t lift my entire leg 🤣 so I’ve been doing knee raises. Working my way up to full leg raises w/this extra weight 🤪THICC PROBLEMZ but I’ll take em any day 😏🍑 . 2️⃣ Rope Crunches- 3×12 at 50 lbs . Make sure on these you are getting a great stretch through your abs and flexing them hard to curl down. No straining your neck or hip flexors on these 🙅🏽♀️ . Try this 5 min superset out at the start of your next workout and lemme know how it goes 💪🏽