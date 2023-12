﻿ Hallan muerto al actor Lee Sun-kyun, famoso por la película Parasite: días antes había estado en la policía

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 19, 2020 "Parasite" cast (L-R) Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, director Bong Joon-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, and Lee Sun-kyun pose with the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. - When South Korea's Bong Joon-ho accepted the Golden Globe for best foreign language film for his widely hailed "Parasite," he urged moviegoers to "overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles." "You will be introduced to so many more amazing films," he promised, reopening a debate that has long plagued Hollywood -- can non-English films ever break into the US mainstream? "Parasite," a searing black comedy about class divisions, has earned six Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director. After the film captured the top prize from the Screen Actors Guild in a shock upset, some believe it could win big at the Academy Awards, but that would be history-making, indeed. No non-English-language production has ever won the best picture Oscar. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)