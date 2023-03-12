Todo lo que debes saber sobre la 95° edición de los Premios Óscar a celebrarse este #12Mar +NOMINADOS

Llegó el día más importante del mundo de Hollywood. Este domingo 12 de marzo se llevará a cabo la edición 95 de los Premios Óscar 2023, donde se premiarán las mejores producciones y a los mejores actores del último año.

La gala de la alfombra, que ahora no será roja sino dorada, iniciará a las 7:00 pm hora de Venezuela. Posteriormente, a las 9:00 pm, se dará inicio a la premiación. Como es costumbre, TNT transmitirá dicho evento.

Para este año, la ceremonia tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood de la ciudad de Los Ángeles.

UN POCO DE LA EDICIÓN 2022

La premiación del 2022 de los Óscar posiblemente será de las más recordadas de todos los tiempo y todos sabemos la razón. Esta semana se cumplió un año del famoso golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock por hacer una broma sobre su esposa, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

El hecho produjo que la Academia vetara a Smith de la premiación. Luego, el actor sacó un comunicado arrepintiéndose de lo sucedido.

No fue hasta hace poco que Rock habló del percance, donde arremetió contra el protagonista de ‘Soy Leyenda’. También atacó a Jada, a quien criticó por acostarse con un amigo del hijo de la pareja.

CATEGORÍAS Y NOMINADOS

En la edición 95 de los Premios Óscar 2023 habrá 27 categorías. Como siempre, destacan los aspirantes a ‘Mejor actor’, ‘Mejor actriz’, ‘Mejor película’ y ‘Mejor director’. A continuación, cada categoría y sus nominados:

Mejor película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película internacional

All quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor corto documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película animada

«Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro»

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor corto animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor banda sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejores efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor maquillaje

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”